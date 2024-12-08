XTX Topco Ltd Grows Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in PDD were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PDD in the third quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 3,883.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDD. Benchmark decreased their price objective on PDD from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PDD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Nomura Securities raised shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.40.

PDD stock opened at $99.89 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $88.01 and a one year high of $164.69. The stock has a market cap of $137.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.74.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

