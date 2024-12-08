XTX Topco Ltd Invests $1.73 Million in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Humana by 6.5% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,173,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,705,000 after purchasing an additional 71,910 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Humana by 3.0% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 105,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $3,456,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Humana by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,810,000 after purchasing an additional 26,056 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. TD Cowen increased their price target on Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $519.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.86.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $281.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $488.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

