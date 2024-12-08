Zacks Investment Management Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,174 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 4,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 242,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $71.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day moving average is $69.15. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $73.24.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.