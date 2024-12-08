Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Invests $19.01 Million in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 161,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,005,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $803,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,972.80. This represents a 21.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $119.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.82 and a twelve month high of $124.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

