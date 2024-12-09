14,048 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,782,000 after buying an additional 1,858,502 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,967,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,626,000 after purchasing an additional 160,313 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,446,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,402,000 after buying an additional 123,466 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 666.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,763 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Exelon by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,438,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Down 0.3 %

EXC opened at $37.85 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.86.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

