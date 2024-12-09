17,521 Shares in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Bought by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,521 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 11.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,836,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,376,000 after buying an additional 707,379 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 20.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,958,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,036,000 after buying an additional 672,663 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 60.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,343,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,389,000 after buying an additional 882,024 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 13.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,323,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,034,000 after buying an additional 274,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,169,768 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,873,000 after buying an additional 185,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AROC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Archrock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Archrock Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $25.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.88. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.59. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Archrock had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $292.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Archrock’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

