2,530 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Bought by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,833,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 324,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23,447 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 50.9% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 300,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,532,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1,665.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 68,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after buying an additional 65,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of APO opened at $177.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.97. The stock has a market cap of $100.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.45 and a 12 month high of $178.75.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.463 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 19.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $863,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,332,552.04. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $10,090,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,104,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,114,495.01. This trade represents a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,600 shares of company stock worth $34,186,128 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

