2,698 Shares in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Acquired by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.7% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $29.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11.

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $280.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 14.22%.

NX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

