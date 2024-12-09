2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $65.22, but opened at $61.85. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $62.36, with a volume of 1,821,462 shares.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 7.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 128.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period.

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

