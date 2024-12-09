4,034 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Purchased by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,777,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,559,000 after purchasing an additional 82,107 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,400,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,485,000 after purchasing an additional 257,791 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,811,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,013,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,582,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,538,000 after buying an additional 227,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,278,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,595,000 after buying an additional 85,393 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $119.28 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.20 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

