7,818 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Purchased by Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc

Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,320,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,813,000 after acquiring an additional 37,236 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,666,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,295 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,293,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,197,000 after buying an additional 23,197 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,331,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,947,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,623,000 after buying an additional 70,612 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $195.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.55. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $157.69 and a 12-month high of $200.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.