AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Raised by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 3.9% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $176.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.20 and a twelve month high of $207.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.54.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 244.01%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partners raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.38.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

