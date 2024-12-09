Abel Hall LLC Acquires Shares of 14,787 Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 17.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 84,904,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,183,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,653 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,848,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325,013 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 23.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,337,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,217,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,303,000 after purchasing an additional 102,800 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.
Aurora Innovation Stock Performance
Shares of AUR stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45.
Insider Transactions at Aurora Innovation
In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 344,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,276.10. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reid Hoffman sold 447,046 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $2,253,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,535.68. This represents a 94.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,776,667 shares of company stock valued at $48,432,337. Corporate insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.
Aurora Innovation Company Profile
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
