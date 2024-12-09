Abel Hall LLC Acquires Shares of 14,787 Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 17.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 84,904,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,183,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,653 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,848,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325,013 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 23.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,337,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,217,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,303,000 after purchasing an additional 102,800 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of AUR stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45.

Insider Transactions at Aurora Innovation

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 344,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,276.10. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reid Hoffman sold 447,046 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $2,253,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,535.68. This represents a 94.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,776,667 shares of company stock valued at $48,432,337. Corporate insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.