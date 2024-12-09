Abel Hall LLC Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Abel Hall LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Abel Hall LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 364,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,749,000 after purchasing an additional 135,111 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in AbbVie by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 148,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $231.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partners upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.38.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $176.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $311.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.20 and a 52-week high of $207.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 215.28%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

