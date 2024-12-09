Abel Hall LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Abel Hall LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Abel Hall LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Abel Hall LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,410 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,771,000 after buying an additional 999,735 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,340,000 after acquiring an additional 950,857 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,412,000 after acquiring an additional 863,219 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 738.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 779,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,047,000 after acquiring an additional 686,255 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $186.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.58 and its 200 day moving average is $175.49.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

