Abel Hall LLC Has $706,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Abel Hall LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Abel Hall LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $249.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total value of $35,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,716. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 520,280 shares of company stock worth $170,418,640. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 5.3 %

TSLA opened at $389.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.53 and a 200-day moving average of $239.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.64, a P/E/G ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.36. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $389.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

