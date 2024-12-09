Abel Hall LLC Invests $227,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 921 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shellback Capital LP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 28.2% during the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $834,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 676,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $166,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,923,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $233.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.29. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $218.55 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.80.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

