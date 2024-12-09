abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 678,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 336,451 shares.The stock last traded at $20.31 and had previously closed at $20.03.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

