Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 702.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,281 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.84% of Acushnet worth $32,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 871.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 991,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,948,000 after acquiring an additional 889,515 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the third quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Acushnet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the third quarter worth approximately $7,986,000. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $74.21 on Monday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $56.34 and a one year high of $76.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day moving average of $65.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $620.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $369,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,556,556.10. The trade was a 5.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Acushnet from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

