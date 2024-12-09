Adalta Capital Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 2.3 %

FNV opened at $120.65 on Monday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $137.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.52.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.11 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.57%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

