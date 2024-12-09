Adalta Capital Management LLC Purchases 685 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Brookfield comprises about 4.7% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $9,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Brookfield by 31.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,736,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,716 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in Brookfield by 4,054.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,542,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,372 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookfield by 4,149.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 776,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,263,000 after acquiring an additional 758,076 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Brookfield by 62.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,949,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,614,000 after acquiring an additional 750,726 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the second quarter valued at $30,740,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BN opened at $59.81 on Monday. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.39. The company has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a PE ratio of 127.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Brookfield from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BN

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.