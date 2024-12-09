Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 97.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939,760 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,908,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,409,000 after buying an additional 1,698,155 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 159.7% in the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,162,000 after acquiring an additional 768,664 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,197,000 after purchasing an additional 547,696 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $17,477,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,684,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:AAP opened at $44.97 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.82%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Tammy M. Finley sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $56,220.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,159.96. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.