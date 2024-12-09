AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,378 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 52.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 315.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGNC. StockNews.com downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

