Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Holdings Lifted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 350.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 265,508 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.20% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $40,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ARE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE stock opened at $103.85 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.89 and a one year high of $135.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

