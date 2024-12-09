Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Board of Directors Announces Share Buyback Program

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.82.

Shares of ARE traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,381. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $102.89 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.97 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 317.07%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

