Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 98.08% from the company’s current price.

vTv Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ VTVT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.67. 5,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,256. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a market cap of $56.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 178,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000. FMR LLC owned about 5.92% of vTv Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is cadisegliatin (TTP399), an orally administered small molecule and liver-selective glucokinase activator that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally available small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis related diabetes, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

