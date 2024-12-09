Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Down 6.2% After Insider Selling

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. 1,475,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,484,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Specifically, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,314,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,708,729. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,925,096 shares in the company, valued at $439,164,852. This trade represents a 4.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen cut their target price on Altice USA from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.22.

Altice USA Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Altice USA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,669,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the second quarter worth $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Altice USA by 112.1% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 81,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 42,975 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth $5,100,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

