Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amer Sports from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amer Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

AS opened at $25.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -178.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Amer Sports has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $26.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AS. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

