Analyzing PPL (NYSE:PPL) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU)

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) and PPL (NYSE:PPL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.8% of Spruce Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of PPL shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Spruce Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of PPL shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Spruce Power and PPL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Power -121.98% -23.98% -5.48% PPL 9.95% 9.20% 3.25%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Spruce Power has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PPL has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Spruce Power and PPL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 0.00 PPL 0 2 8 0 2.80

PPL has a consensus target price of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.02%. Given PPL’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PPL is more favorable than Spruce Power.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spruce Power and PPL”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Power $79.86 million 0.64 -$65.83 million ($5.06) -0.54 PPL $8.28 billion 2.96 $740.00 million $1.12 29.62

PPL has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Power. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PPL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PPL beats Spruce Power on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spruce Power



Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 75,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About PPL



PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

