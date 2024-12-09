Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Director Mark Fleischhauer Buys 3,500 Shares

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) Director Mark Fleischhauer purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.19 per share, with a total value of $119,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,665. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anterix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,497. Anterix Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The stock has a market cap of $633.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.67.

Get Anterix alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anterix

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Anterix in the second quarter worth $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Anterix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATEX

About Anterix

(Get Free Report)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.