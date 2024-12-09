Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $174.00 to $200.00. The stock had previously closed at $177.85, but opened at $189.30. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Apollo Global Management shares last traded at $184.13, with a volume of 4,037,693 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on APO. Argus lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.42.

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $10,090,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,104,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,114,495.01. This trade represents a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total transaction of $863,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,564 shares in the company, valued at $55,332,552.04. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 196,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,186,128 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $80,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 14.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 19.33%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

