Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s previous close.

APLE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

APLE opened at $16.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $378.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 60,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 12.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.6% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,761,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,571,000 after purchasing an additional 62,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

