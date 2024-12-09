Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.76 and last traded at $37.02. Approximately 86,925 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,298,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $56.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Down 5.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average of $41.91.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,772.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Teresa Mccarthy sold 13,153 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $578,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,792. The trade was a 16.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 3,323 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $139,964.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,639.60. This represents a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,866 shares of company stock valued at $6,724,557. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 229.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 50,908 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 43.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,767,000 after buying an additional 328,606 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

