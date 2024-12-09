Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC reduced its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 19.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $814,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Morgan Stanley raised Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $488.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 47,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.07, for a total transaction of $18,928,911.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,983,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,729,666.14. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.06, for a total transaction of $860,077.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,487.52. This trade represents a 34.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,739 shares of company stock valued at $60,108,622 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AXON opened at $687.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $516.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.77. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $232.78 and a one year high of $698.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 177.70, a P/E/G ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

