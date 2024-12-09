Barclays Cuts AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Price Target to $36.00

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.12% from the company’s previous close.

AB has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AllianceBernstein from $40.75 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on AllianceBernstein from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $35.60 on Monday. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, insider Equitable Holdings, Inc. acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.18 per share, with a total value of $17,090,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,066,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,824,522.84. This represents a 19.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 413,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

