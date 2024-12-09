Barclays PLC Sells 141,743 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 846,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 141,743 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $655,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 10.9% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 44.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 13.4% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $300,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $890.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $746.00 to $703.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $812.30.

KLAC opened at $648.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $687.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $754.15. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $530.07 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The stock has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. KLA’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 30.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.05%.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

