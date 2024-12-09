Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists lessened its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,575 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Best Buy comprises 1.4% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBY. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Best Buy by 53.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE BBY opened at $88.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.44. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Best Buy

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.