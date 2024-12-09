B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Stock Price Up 16.1% – Still a Buy?

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 16.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $7.99. Approximately 1,974,363 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,113,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.64.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.82 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -223.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen Sherrill bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $464,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 353,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,946.92. The trade was a 24.73 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric H. Hart purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 88,899 shares in the company, valued at $555,618.75. This represents a 5.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 90,111 shares of company stock worth $593,054. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,640,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after buying an additional 682,688 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 33.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,918,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 485,714 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 154.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 626,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 380,054 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 3,480.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 379,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 368,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 528,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 144,146 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

