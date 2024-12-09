Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Lowered to Hold Rating by Jefferies Financial Group

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $180.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $250.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIIB. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Biogen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $292.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.08.

BIIB stock opened at $157.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.26. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $153.62 and a fifty-two week high of $268.30.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 39.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 5.2% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its position in Biogen by 9.7% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 25.0% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

