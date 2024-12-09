BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Stock Price Up 13.1% – Here’s Why

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) shares rose 13.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 27,265,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 9,251,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

BB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $2.70 to $2.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.82 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. BlackBerry’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,005 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $37,962.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,226.37. This trade represents a 33.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 83.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 60.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 65.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in BlackBerry by 7.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

