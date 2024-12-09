Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Upgraded by TD Cowen to “Buy” Rating

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $230.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $149.00. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.69.

NYSE:BX opened at $187.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $111.70 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The firm has a market cap of $135.01 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 12.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $7,433,289.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 387,137 shares in the company, valued at $68,112,883.78. This represents a 9.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in Blackstone by 12,192.7% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 7,340,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $908,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281,128 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 15,357.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,201,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,433,220,000 after buying an additional 4,173,971 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Blackstone by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,375,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,345,000 after buying an additional 937,084 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Blackstone by 468.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,107,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,114,000 after purchasing an additional 912,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,472,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

