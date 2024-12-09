BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DMB) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $11.03. Approximately 6,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 67,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 4,237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 630,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 615,934 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 125,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

