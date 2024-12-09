BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DMB) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $11.03. Approximately 6,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 67,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%.
Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund
About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Does China Investigation Change NVIDIA’s Outlook; Yes, No, Maybe?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Is Marvell Technology Chipping Away at NVIDIA’s Market Lead?
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.