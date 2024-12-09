Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Up 4.3% – Should You Buy?

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $160.58 and last traded at $160.50. Approximately 3,849,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 9,126,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.11.

Get Boeing alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Boeing Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $97.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.32.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Boeing by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,277,548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $357,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,456 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 289.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,558,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,165 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,296.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $169,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,472 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 15,039.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 967,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $176,073,000 after purchasing an additional 960,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,223,397,000 after purchasing an additional 636,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.