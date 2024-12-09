Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.050-0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.0 million-$156.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.3 million. Braze also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.100-0.110 EPS.

Braze Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BRZE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.80. 2,887,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,105. Braze has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.25.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Braze will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BRZE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Braze from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BRZE

Insider Transactions at Braze

In related news, Director Fernando Machado sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $42,205.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,919.05. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $118,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,422.75. The trade was a 4.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,979 shares of company stock worth $3,688,914 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.