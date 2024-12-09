Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,108 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $66,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY opened at $59.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The firm has a market cap of $120.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,091.20. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,499.03. The trade was a 3.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

