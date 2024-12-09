Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 891.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,090,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879,580 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.5% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $360,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. NCP Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 615.4% during the 2nd quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 2,627 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,744,366. The trade was a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. This represents a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $179.53 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.36 and a 1 year high of $186.42. The stock has a market cap of $838.51 billion, a PE ratio of 155.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.01 and its 200-day moving average is $162.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

