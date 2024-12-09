Brokerages Set NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Target Price at $164.15

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.15.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. HSBC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $142.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 14.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,676,986 shares of company stock valued at $201,778,799. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.6% in the first quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

