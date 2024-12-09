BRP Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1485 per share on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

BRP has increased its dividend payment by an average of 87.0% annually over the last three years. BRP has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BRP to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.39. 213,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,659. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.91.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 58.01% and a net margin of 2.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Desjardins downgraded shares of BRP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BRP from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

