Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 195 ($2.49), with a volume of 28592 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.49).

Cake Box Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of £78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,772.73 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 185.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 178.87.

Cake Box Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Cake Box’s payout ratio is 8,181.82%.

Cake Box Company Profile

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream celebration cakes in the United Kingdom. The company sells cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes, and treats; and party accessories, including balloons and candles. It also engages in the franchising of specialist cake stores; and property rental activities.

