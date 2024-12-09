Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Price

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $269.00 to $304.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PODD. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $265.47. The company had a trading volume of 443,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,836. Insulet has a twelve month low of $160.19 and a twelve month high of $279.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 84.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 633.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 81.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

